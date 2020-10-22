Everything Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Have Said on Family Separation

On Their Fight to Get Paid for the Show: Derick hinted that although they recovered some money from the Duggars, they could be entitled to more. He said on YouTube that they’ve received what’s probably the equivalent of minimum wage, adding, “But we were able to recover at least something.”

On Whether Jill Hopes to Reconcile Her Relationship With Her Fam: It sounds like Jill is open to making up with her parents and her 18 brothers and sisters. She told People in October, “I never expected this to happen or for it to get to this point.” The 29-year-old added, “But I’m realizing I can’t put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time.”

On Oct. 21, a Duggar family spokesperson told E! News in a statement, “Every family has differences of opinion and perspective at times, but families work things out. We all love Jill, Derick, and their boys very much. It is our prayer that our relationship is healed and fully restored quickly!”