Eva Marcille Reveals What’s Happening In Nigeria

A lot of celebrities have been raising awareness about what’s been happening in Nigeria, and Eva Marcille is one of them. Now, she shared a post for those followers who don’t exactly know what’s been going on over there. Check out the message here:

Gizelle Bryant said: ‘I needed this explanation.’

Someone posted this message: ‘They are killing people who are protesting for justice, the government decided to kill people for demanding justice. Thus military/dictatorship under the name of democracy. Very messy.’

A commenter posted this: ‘It’s sad because Nigeria is not the only African country facing this💔’ and someone else said: ‘Thank you, Eva🙏; all we want is good governance our leaders have failed us.’

One other follower posted this message: ‘Yes ENDSARS all the Nigerian performers’ celebrities need to take this on. Nigeria has so many super-rich and powerful people..call all the rich that live on Banana island-like Davido and stop this madness.’

Someone else said: ‘This is just poverty there and extortion by the law. It’s in most third world countries.’

Another follower posted this: ‘thanks for spreading awareness. Brutality and injustice toward black people anywhere in the world is injustice everywhere! I stand behind the people 100% known & unknown. BLM ✊🏾 ✊🏿✊🏽’

In other news, Eva Marcille shared a message on her social media account in which she surprises fans with great news. Check out the post that she dropped below.

‘It’s a cEVAd CBD kinda day. 🌻Does anything make you feel more beautiful than taking care of yourself? Treasure yourself. Spoil yourself. Love yourself. Save 25% off on our product of the month Harmony with code CEVADCBD at ThinkcEVAd.com Happy birthday to me my gift to you

@cevad_cbd,’ Eva captioned her post.

Fans were really excited to see this message.



