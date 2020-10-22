Eva Marcille Has Fans Freaking Out After Sharing This Post On Social Media

Eva Marcille continues to raise awareness about what’s going on in Nigeria. She shared a terrifying post that managed to have fans and followers freaking out.

‘When the oppressor teaches violence, no stone is left unturned. I pray for our brothers and sisters in the midst of fighting for their lives, all the while standing resolute in the demands to #endsars and reimagine justice, as they stand face to face with the legacy of the oppressor’s insidious teachings. I have so much further to go to uncover my resolute fearlessness in the face of indiscriminate physical terror, and I will continue to reside in the space of learning and support, the best I know-how. #sharedresources in IG highlights🤎 #restinpower #linkinigstory 🔁 @chocolatemommyluv,’ Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘If anyone wants to help people in Nigeria adopt a family over there and send them some money every month. Their problem is economic many of them are very poor. I know in the United States we are having money problems ourselves, but if you could send a family at least $25 a month, that will help; other than that, talk is cheap, and saying that you care doesn’t mean anything. Do something, ok. 😎’

Another commenter posted this message: ‘Saddddd what the hell is going on we can’t even protest without getting killed God Cover them, and the whole country send your angels now we need you, lord.🙏🏾’

Someone else wrote: ‘Wow, then they say America is not a great place? People can protest… they can even burn places down.. well, well, well. Nigeria, 🇳🇬 please do better the world is watching!’

A follower posted this: ‘So they open fire on the ppl they swore to serve.. this is gonna cause a civil war in that region smh.’

One other commenter said: ‘It’s so disheartening as black people, to feel like you’re not safe/wanted anywhere smh😢.’

A lot of celebrities have been raising awareness about what’s been happening in Nigeria, and Eva Marcille is one of them.

Now, she shared a post for those followers who don’t exactly know what’s been going on over there.



