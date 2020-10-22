Eva Longoria & Gloria Estefan Plan to Help Latinx Representation on TV

Longoria, who produced the now-canceled Latinx-ed show Grand Hotel, said it’s important for Latinx viewers to fervently support shows such as One Day at a Time. After all, its future may very well be in their hands.

“There has to be a lot of onus on the Latino audience. Any show that is on, you should support,” Longoria said. “Unfortunately, there’s still an archaic TV system, and that goes for streaming as well, where they develop all of this stuff and they go, ‘We have the one Latino project, and the one Black project.’ And they check a box. But you did 20 of the white shows. Why can’t we have 20 and put them all on and then see what works? And then you’ll see.”

She continued, “Because if one Latino show fails, that’s some sort of metric system for, ‘Oh, okay, then this doesn’t work.’ No, no, no. You gotta keep trying.”