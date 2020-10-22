Erica Mena Shows Off Her Generous Curves In This Cute Fashion Nova Outfit

Erica Mena made her fans happy when she shared a photo featuring herself on her social media account. She is wearing the cutest Fashion Nova onesie, and she’s flaunting her generous curves for fans.

A follower said: ‘@fashionnova One broken nail can make you feel not cute even though you really always are ☺️ FashionnovaPartner.’

Someone else said: ‘Omg, you look beautiful 😍’ and a commenter posted this message: ‘I never thought about buying their clothing, but this is really cute ❤️.’

A fan wrote: ‘female problems. we always find something wrong 🤣,’ and one other follower posted this: ‘okay, but hear me out, you and your baby in matching sets like these! 😍💕.’

A commenter said: ‘My nails look like that right now 😩, the same hand, and finger 🤦🏾‍♀️🤣🤣 lawd,’ and ont other follower wrote: ‘Bruh facts and why is it always the pinky 😅😫 I’m pinkyless right now 😂.’

One other commenter posted this message: ‘Aww nail broke…but she said she is still cute…🤔’ and one fan said: ‘Aww it looks so cute! You look like a widdle teddy bear.’

Someone else said: ‘Your cuteness knows no bounds, your beauty has no limit. Radiant as the sun and definition of business. The sexiest woman ever. Stunning like a queen.’

Lots of other fans continued to praise Erica’s beauty in the comments.

In other news, Erica Mena‘s fans have always been in love with her looks, and they praised her skin. Now, she is showing people one of the secrets that she uses to have flawless skin.

‘This Rose petal face oil from @ancientcosmetics keeps my skin glowing. Follow @ancientcosmetics,’ Erica captioned her post.



