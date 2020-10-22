Enersinc Switches to the Gurobi Optimizer to Boost the Power of Its Energy Market Software Solutions

Article content continued

As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support – so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia and has more than 2,500 customers globally including SAP, Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL). For more information, please visit www.gurobi.com or call +1 713 871 9341.

About Enersinc

Enersinc is a consulting firm that specializes in the development of solutions for the energy sector, elaboration and application of optimization models, as well as advising governments and market participants regarding criteria decisions, regulatory changes, and economic evaluations. For more information, please visit http://enersinc.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005312/en/

Contacts

Will Citrin

Gurobi Optimization, LLC

+1 248-509-1787

[email protected]

Luisa Zapata Durango

Enersinc SAS, Enersinc LLC

+57 3152481408

[email protected]

#distro