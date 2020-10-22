Elton John Feels Honored to Get His Very Own Barbie Doll

Instagram

Elton John now has his very own Barbie doll. While the doll won’t look like the veteran singer, it will be styled in his likeness to commemorate the 45th anniversary of his two sold-out shows at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium.

Sporting blonde curly hair, the 12-inch doll wears a colorful bomber jacket with “Elton” embossed in cursive across the chest, flare jeans embellished with his initials at the bottom and a pair of rainbow-striped boots and a purple bowler hat. She additionally dons the “I’m Still Standing” hitmaker’s signature sparkly, pink-tinted sunglasses.

“Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honor,” Elton said in a statement. “I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential.”

The limited edition doll is currently on sale on Walmart, Target, Amazon and Mattel’s website for $50.

Elton held his back-to-back, career-defining sellout concerts at the Dodger Stadium in L.A. on October 25 and 26, 1975. The concert went down in history as the two largest shows by a single artist at the time with more than 100,000 concertgoers in attendance. He was also the first act to perform at the venue after The Beatles nine years earlier.

The iconic shows, which featured special appearances from tennis star Billie Jean King, were a part of his West of the Rockies Tour that included a total of 17 shows across the United States and Canada. The tour was held in support of his album, “Rock of the Westies”, that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200. It was also successful in the musician’s home territory of the U.K., peaking at No. 5 in the U.K. Albums chart.