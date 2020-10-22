Eagles’ Zach Ertz not expected back for four to six weeks

Philadelphia’s never-ending injury saga shows no signs of stopping, as the Eagles received news that tight end Zach Ertz’s recovery from an ankle injury will take longer than initially expected, as he will need four to six weeks to be ready to take the field again.

The team was initially hopeful that his recovery time would be two to four weeks but according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, four weeks is the minimum amount of time he will likely miss, as the best-case scenario is that he will be ready to play for the Eagles’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 22. But it’s looking very possible that the tight end could be out until December.