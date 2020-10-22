Driver’s dash cameras capture two separate crashes during motorway pile-up

A motorist’s front and rear dash cameras have captured two separate crashes during a six-vehicle pile-up on the Logan Motorway.

The terrifying incident began on Monday morning when a B-double travelling westbound ploughed into the back of oncoming cars.

A six vehicle pile-up was caught on dashcam on a Queensland motorway. ()

The driver’s front camera showed the truck failing to slow down before smashing into the slowing vehicles.

As the trucks and cars came to a stop, another dash camera pointing behind the pile-up captured the driver of another truck trying to avoid the carnage ahead.

Police investigations are continuing. ()

The rig driver slammed on his breaks and spun out, but managed to come to a stop before hitting the carnage ahead.

Three people were taken to hospital.