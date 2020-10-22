Donald Trump Releases ’60 Minutes’ Interview 3 Days Before Scheduled Broadcast On CBS, Violating Legal Agreement!

Earlier today, the POTUS ended up in hot water after releasing his 60 Minutes interview no less than 3 days before it was actually supposed to air on CBS. This means that Donald Trump and his administration have violated their legal agreement regarding his appearance on the show.

The interview, in its entirety, lasts for about 37 minutes and was shot at the White House earlier this week.

The reason why it’s not a full hour like the title of the show suggests, it’s that Trump left the interview early, threatening to release the White House’s recording of the interview before it’s airing day – which he obviously did end up doing.

It features questions from correspondent Lesley Stahl about the current president’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of the American economy, as well as the claims that Trump’s campaign was supposedly ‘spied on’ by the Obama administration – to just name a few of the topics of discussion.

In the meantime, CBS News has released a statement that says: ‘The White House’s unprecedented choice to disregard the agreement with CBS News and release the footage will not deter 60 Minutes from providing its full, contextual and fair reporting which presidents have participated in for decades. 60 Minutes is widely respected for bringing its fairness, deep reporting, and informative context to viewers each week.’

It goes on to share that ‘Few journalists have the presidential interview experience that Lesley Stahl has delivered over her decades as one of the primary correspondents in America and we look forward to the audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend.’

WATCH: President Trump was asked by @LesleyRStahl about his priorities — before cutting his interview [email protected] has a history of asking tough questions of presidential candidates during the run-up to the election. More Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/ZWxP1B7GvO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 22, 2020

The broadcast this Sunday is also expected to feature a separate interview with the other presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

The interviewer for the Vice President was CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and their chat took place in Wilmington, Delaware.

Interviews with Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, the running mates, will also be released.



