Donald Trump Makes Jennifer Lawrence Change Her Political Views

Jennifer Lawrence‘s political views have apparently been altered by President Donald Trump. The actress famous for her portrayal as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” film series, declared in a new interview that she was “a little Republican,” but was quick to add that the 2016 election of the businessman as POTUS played a big part in changing her mind.

On Wednesday, October 21, the 30-year-old Hollywood beauty made an appearance in the latest episode of “Absolutely Not” podcast. When touching on the topic of politics, she candidly told host Heather McMahan, “I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.”

The “Silver Linings Playbook” star went on to admit that she could see “fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies.” However, she readily pointed out that she “could also see the social issues weren’t in line with my views,” adding that everything changed when the husband of Melania Trump got elected.

“This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand,” the actress, who tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in October 2019, explained her statement further. “I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists.”

The Mystique depicter in the “X-Men” film series then compared Trump’s administration to Barack Obama’s presidency. Reminiscing the time Obama ran the country, the Academy Award-winning actress said, “You would go days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK.”

Lawrence has previously been vocal about her support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris. When featured in V Magazine’s Thought Leaders issue, she declared, “I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America.”

Condemning current POTUS, the “Passengers” actress stressed, “He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.” She also reminded fellow Americans about the importance of voting, calling it “the foundation of our democracy and our freedom.” She added, “And I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime.”