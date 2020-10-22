Diddy Receives Backlash From Fans Following This Nigeria-Related Post

Diddy shared another Nigeria-related post on his social media account, and a lot of followers bashed him for this specific reason – they said that people need actions, not social media posts.

Someone said: ‘Pray for republic democratic of Congo too🙏not only Nigeria,’ and another follower bashed Diddy, saying: ‘We don’t need this type of energy we need actions 💔.’ More people agreed.

One fan defined him and said: ‘If he acts without speaking, the people are going to dog him like they’re dogging Beyonce.’

A follower said: ‘We have to get our stuff together as African and stop this worldwide,’ and someone else posted this: ‘Thanks for your concern. 🇳🇬 our leaders have failed us.’

One fan wrote: ‘In regards to what is happening to our people in Congo! Together we can stop the generation curse the oppressor has put on our minds, on our spirits on our leaders! #freedom isn’t free until our people are breathing and living freely.’

Someone else posted this: ‘Africa, in general, is a warzone right now. All the countries have the same problems; it’s just the extent that differs. What’s worse is these things that are happening ain’t nothing new; it’s just easier to put it on blast now because of social media. Let’s just pray the awareness actually leads to change.’

A commenter said: ‘Why Africans want our help? Remember, we lazy and don’t take advantage of our opportunities.’

Another person posted: ‘Any human anywhere in the world that is facing injustice have to be known and stopped.🙏🏽🙏🏽♥️’

In other recent news, Diddy is a proud dad, that’s for sure. He is now praising his son, King Combs, and he dropped his new video on social media, leaving fans in awe.

‘The tradition must continue!! My son @kingcombs is out here working! Check out his new video #LEGACY!! @badboyent AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE!!!’ Diddy captioned his post.



