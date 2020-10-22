DDLJ Being Re-Released Across The World To Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is a film that shaped romance and pop culture in India and became a cult classic. Written and directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, DDLJ is now being re-released across the world!



DDLJ will be re-released across Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland to begin with. Mr Nelson D’Souza (Associate Vice President – International Distribution) confirms saying, “DDLJ is a film that made people fall in love and has constantly won hearts whenever it has been screened across the world. On its special 25th anniversary, we are very happy to announce that we are re-releasing DDLJ so that audiences can celebrate this cult classic. Audiences all over the world will get a chance to watch the film once again on the big screen as we are planning the re-release in several key diaspora and non-diaspora global markets.”

