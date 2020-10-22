Daniel Jones might be an Eli Manning clone, but will it translate to more Giants wins?

Imagine this: You’ve been asleep for the past year or two, and when you wake up, you just absolutely have to turn on a Giants game. It’d be totally fair for your first question to be, “Why did Eli Manning change his number?”

We’re here to inform you that the Eli Manning lookalike playing quarterback for the Giants is not, in fact, Eli Manning. That’s Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and Manning’s heir to the quarterback position for the Giants. Yes, they look eerily similar and possess the same mannerisms. And yes, they throw a few too many silly interceptions. But they’ve had photos taken together, confirming they are not in fact the same individual.

What New York fans should be hoping is that Jones’ early season statistical success relative to Manning can lead to a similar jewelry output of the two Super Bowl rings Manning brought to the Giants.

It made sense for the Giants to select a QB in 2019. Everyone knew Manning was nearing the end of the line. But Jones was almost universally considered a reach at the time of his pick out of Duke. Could you blame the Giants, though? Two Super Bowls with Manning had led them to look for the next Manning, almost literally (since Arch Manning wasn’t draft-eligible yet).

Jones didn’t have an NFL quarterback father, and he hadn’t played in the SEC, but he sure looked a lot like a more athletic Manning. Measuring 6-5 and 221 pounds (compared to Manning’s 6-5, 220), Jones fit the prototypical quarterback body while possessing the rushing speed that Manning never had.

The torch was passed in Week 3 of 2019 from Manning to his doppelganger. Jones’ first NFL start remains his best, a 32-31 win over the Buccaneers that featured 336 passing yards and two scores through the air with another 28 rushing yards and two TDs on the ground. Most importantly, Jones wasn’t picked off. If he was going to be like Manning, that would have to change.

The next week, Jones was intercepted twice, then once, then three times, then another time. Too often Jones, like Manning, let his eyes lead defenders right to the football for easy interceptions and the occasional walk-in pick-six. Like Manning, it’ll be something Jones has to overcome as his career goes on to maintain his place as the Giants’ franchise quarterback.

But for those who remember the early-career successes of Manning, namely an 11-5 career record in his second season, it’s worth noting that there are some places where Jones has exceeded Year 2 Manning. Admittedly in a pass-friendlier league, Year 2 Jones beats Year 2 Manning in completion percentage (61.2 to 52.8) and interception percentage (a lower 3.0 for Jones to 3.1 for Manning). As a rookie, Manning went 1-6 and completed less than half his passes, while rookie Jones showed flashes of the brilliance that earned him his “Danny Dimes” nickname.

Manning also had a number of weapons around him in that second season that Jones would love to have in 2020 after Saquon Barkley went down for the year with a torn ACL. Manning had Tiki Barber and Brandon Jacobs in the backfield, Plaxico Burress and Amani Toomer outside, and Jeremy Shockey at tight end. Those players would all likely be the top weapon if we ported them onto the 2020 Giants.

So let’s be careful about making judgments too early on Jones. Manning went 1-6 as a first-year starter (and his brother, Peyton, went 3-13). Jones needs weapons, and an offensive line, and likely just a bit more time to develop. The Giants will certainly be in the forefront of teams considering one of the top-three QBs in the 2021 NFL Draft, but Jones will still have half his rookie deal to prove himself.

And while it’s mostly a coincidence how similar Jones and Manning look, their games do mirror each other in a handful of ways. A non-athletic Manning hoisted the Lombardi Trophy twice. At least if you squint, maybe there’s space in your dreams for an athletic Manning clone to reach those heights, too.