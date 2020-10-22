Cynthia Bailey Shares Gorgeous Photos With Her Daughter, Noelle Robinson

Cynthia Bailey continues to post pics from her wedding to Mike Hill. Now, she shared a few pics on her social media account that have fans in awe.

Someone said: ‘@cynthiabailey thank you and God bless you and Mike. You make a good couple. 💯’

A follower posted this: ‘I can’t watch any more of the pictures… I get emotional as they as just so beautiful… l love every 2nd of it, and your dressmaker God-bless her God-bless her. she brought your vision to life. It remains me of the Victoria error! it is just so gorgeous may the good Lord bless your entire family, and I wish you and Mike tons of love and happiness. GOD’S CONTINUED BLESSINGS!!!’

Someone else said: ‘Congratulations, Beauty.. Happiness & Love!!’ and one other follower posted this: ‘I thought that was you standing in the white dress…you and your daughter are identical!!!❤️❤️.’

Another follower posted this: ‘You and Noelle are twins! I thought that was you standing!’ and someone else said: ‘Girl, this is it, u found your forever I can feel it. I see two rocking chairs, lol.’

Someone else posted this: ‘This is so beautiful. The first photo looks like you’re looking at yourself. Congratulations again on your union!!!’

A follower said: ‘Just watched a video from April 28th on Steve Harvey with you guys! I’m Happy for y’all God Bless🙏🏽❤️’

Someone else posted this message: ‘Could Noelle be any more beautiful!??! I’ve never seen a more breathtaking mother and daughter combo!’

A commenter said: ‘Beautiful blending Family. Love is truly in the air❤️❤️❤️’ and someone else posted this: ‘Cynthia girl, I thought that was you looking at yourself. Twins😍😍 Congratulations!!!’

Someone posted this message: ‘Your twin wow!!! Thought it was you for a second …’

In other recent news, Cynthia Bailey might have shocked some of her fans with this photo that she shared on her social media account featuring Kandi Burruss. Check it out below.

‘So @cynthiabailey + @kandi = @tonibraxton? What y’all think?’ Cynthia captioned her post.



