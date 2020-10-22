Crocodile hooked by fisherman in Northern Territory

A fisherman got a surprise bite in the Northern Territory when a big crocodile took interest in his lure.

“Here we were just trolling along with a classic 200 and this fella decides he wants to have a crack at it,” angler Trent De With wrote.

“Managed to get the lure back. Although it doesn’t track as straight as it use to.”

Mr De With’s parents own Rod and Rifle.

His exploits quickly went viral, with more than 13,000 shares just on Facebook so far.