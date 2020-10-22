Cowboys have ‘all the confidence in the world’ in McCarthy?

Mike McCarthy already finds himself under fire in his disastrous first season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but he did receive a vote of confidence this week from the front office.

The Cowboys have stumbled out of the gate with a 2-4 record. Making matters much worse for McCarthy, a report from Jane Slater of NFL Network surfaced Tuesday in which unidentified Cowboys players bashed the entire coaching staff.

Among the comments made anonymously were that McCarthy and his staff are “totally unprepared” and “just aren’t good at their jobs,” a damning indictment without question.

A handful of Cowboys players, including one of the team’s superstars, came out to criticize teammates who went to the media to anonymously air their grievances.

A leader of the team’s front office has also went to bat for the embattled McCarthy, as Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones praised the head coach during an interview this week.

“I just think at this point there’s so much football. You got 10 games left to be played. Certainly, we’ve got a new coaching staff and I believe as we move forward we’re going to get better,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per the Dallas Morning News. Things are going to—we’re going to change the narrative on this. “I think Mike McCarthy, as I said, you just go back and look at his track record and you’ll see that he’s been in some tough situations. He’s won the Super Bowl from a wild-card position. Have all the confidence in the world in him and his staff that we’re going to continue to improve as a football team and go to work every day and improve.”

McCarthy addressed the troubling allegations contained in the report amid the fallout from the controversy, referring to the whispers of dissent as a “teachable moment” for the entire team.

It remains to be seen whether McCarthy can lead the Cowboys out of an early-season tailspin. It merits noting — as one of McCarthy’s former Green Bay Packers players mentioned earlier in the week — that the Cowboys do somehow sit in first place, though that’s more attributable to the NFC East being a historically awful division than anything else.