Country Star Filmore Marries Fiancee in Beach Wedding

The ‘Other Girl’ singer has officially become a married man as he exchanges wedding vows with fiancee Paige Korte in a romantic ceremony in South Carolina.

Country singer Filmore is a married man, after tying the knot with fiancee Paige Korte on Tuesday (20Oct20).

The 31-year-old star exchanged vows with cardiac sonographer Paige on the same South Carolina beach where her parents got engaged 32 years ago.

While the coronavirus pandemic meant their nuptials were “very intimate,” they were able to invite a select group of friends and family to be part of their big day. Their two dogs were also involved while the pair wrote their own vows to exchange on the sands.

Following their beach ceremony, they had a reception at Paige’s parents’ home and danced to Train‘s “Marry Me” for their first dance as a married couple.

Filmore and Paige, who got engaged in June, are now planning to honeymoon in the Rocky Mountains.

The groom gushed on Instagram while sharing pictures from the beach nuptials, “There’s WAY too much i could type out in this post right now, SO I’m gonna say what’s most IMPORTANT! @paigetaylorkorte I love you and chasing forever w/ YOU is a dream come true!”

The couple met three years ago in a restaurant in Columbia, South Carolina. They had a long-distance relationship for a year before Korte moved in with him in Nashville.

“After being together for three years, we’ve figured out a few tricks,” Filmore said of their lives as a couple. “Paige switched to working the weekends so she’s able to be home during the week when I’m home. We consistently prioritize each other’s needs and put each other first.”