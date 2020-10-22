Colorado Landlord Warns Tenants Their Rent Will Increase If Joe Biden Wins The Election

With the high cost of living and not very much rent control across the U.S., renters are continuously worried about living comfortably. With the election just a few weeks away, people are worried about the wrong things. One Colorado landlord in particular says if former Vice President Joe Biden wins, he will raise the cost of rent for his tenants.

Residents of a trailer park in Fort Morgan, Colorado, received a letter from their landlord on Monday warning them that if Joe Biden wins the election, their rent would possibly double in price. The letter obtained by 9NEWS strikes many concerns from the residents surrounding the legality of the message. They feel that it is a form of voter suppression.

The letter reads,

“TO ALL TENANTS: Please understand IF Joe Biden is elected as our next President, everything you do and have to pay for will change completely. Everything will be increased. Like paying ALOT (sic) more in taxes, utilities, gasoline, groceries, new permits, fees, and regulations…everything! This also means YOUR RENT will be increased to cover these expenses. Most likely, rent would DOUBLE in price! IF the current President is re-elected, WE WILL NOT RAISE THE RENT FOR AT LEAST 2 YEARS! Voting is your choice, and we are not telling you how to vote. We are just informing our tenants of what WE will do according to the election results. If Trump wins, we all win. If Biden wins, we all lose. VOTE on November 3, 2020.”

The Colorado Secretary of State’s office has confirmed it has received the complaint and is moving it forward to the state’s Attorney General to handle the matter promptly.

Cindy Marquez, a tenant of the trailer park, told 9NEWS, ” I mean, we can’t control how this whole election goes. We can’t control what everyone else does, you know? We can’t control the results.”

As a resident for over 20 years, Cindy said no other landlord had done anything like this. No word on if the landlord will act on his warning; 9NEWS was unsuccessful in receiving a comment back from the landlord at this time.

