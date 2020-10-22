College football Week 8: Picks and preview

The Big Ten makes its 2020 debut with a couple of interesting matchups. Elsewhere, the Mountain West is also set to go. On that note, here are our previews and predictions (spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) featuring teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 and other intriguing matchups, this week.
All times Eastern.
Illinois (0-0) at No. 14 Wisconsin (0-0), Friday, 8 p.m., Big Ten Network
The Big Ten is back. So are the Badgers, but without quarterback Jack Coan (2,727 passing yards, 18 touchdowns in 2019). The senior is out indefinitely with a foot injury, so it appears Graham Mertz will get the call under center in the opener. Still, Wisconsin wants to run the ball, and Illinois must contain that. The Illini are an uncertain quantity but did pull off a stunning 24-23 home win over the then-No. 6 Badgers in 2019.
Prediction: Illinois (+19 1/2)
Syracuse (1-4) at No. 1 Clemson (5-0), Saturday, Noon, ACC Network
After the Tigers won 73-7 at Georgia Tech last week, just how bad of a whipping will they put on Syracuse? Clemson, which has scored at least 37 points in every contest and has not allowed more than 23, is nearly a 50-point favorite this weekend. Syracuse might be down and not in the same class as Clemson at the moment but expect the Orange to show some collective pride.
Prediction: Clemson (-46)
Nebraska (0-0) at No. 5 Ohio State (0-0), Saturday, Noon, Fox
It’s fitting that the two most vocal opponents of the Big Ten’s initial decision to scrape the fall season due to COVID-19 are squaring off against each other. While these programs are on the same page regarding playing the game, they actually play quite differently. Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Justin Fields (3,273 passing yards, 41 touchdowns three interceptions; 10 rushing TDs in 2019), the Buckeyes are the more balanced team while Nebraska remains an underachieving squad under coach Scott Frost. Adrian Martinez (4,573 career passing yards, 27 TDs, 17 INTs) is slated to start at quarterback for the Cornhuskers.
Prediction: Ohio State (-26)
No. 23 North Carolina State (4-1) at No. 14 North Carolina (3-1), Saturday, Noon, ESPN
Could this end up being the marquee game of the week in the Top 25? This is the first time since 1993 that these two ACC and Carolina rivals are meeting when both are ranked. A fight broke out between the teams that year. The Tar Heels, which lost to Florida State last weekend, snapped a three-game winning streak in the series with last season’s victory, but the Wolfpack enter this one trying for a fourth straight victory in 2020.
Prediction: N.C. State (+14 1/2)
Kansas (0-4) at No. 20 Kansas State (3-1), Saturday, Noon, FS1
The rivalry fun continues with this Sunflower Showdown matchup. However, it’s a rivalry in the sense that these are two state schools that have played a lot and have history. That said, it’s been one-sided in favor of Kansas State for more than a decade. The Wildcats have won 11 in a row during this series and will try for a fourth consecutive victory overall heading into this installment.
Prediction: Kansas State (-20)
Georgia Southern (3-1) at No. 25 Coastal Carolina (4-0), Saturday, Noon, ESPNU
Within the confines of the Sun Belt Conference, this is a big one. Coastal is looking to stay undefeated and has a quarterback worth keeping an eye on. Grayson McCall has thrown for 930 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception this year. He’s also rushed for three scores. Georgia Southern, however, has won five of six meetings in this series.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina (-5)
Florida Atlantic (1-0) at No. 22 Marshall (4-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.. Stadium
Marshall is off to its best start since 2014. The Thundering Herd have been pretty balanced, but their defense deserves a good amount of credit. Marshall has allowed 38 points in four games and yielded just 274 rushing yards. FAU, meanwhile, is playing just its second game of the season — and first since Oct. 3 — because of COVID-19 issues among the program and its opponent.
Prediction: Marshall (-17)
No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at Tennessee (2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS
One has to go back to 2006 for the last time Tennessee managed to beat the Crimson Tide. Is there reason to believe this is the year the Vols will snap their 13-game losing streak in this series? Most signs point to no, simply because Alabama has averaged 48.5 points and faces a Tennessee squad that is coming off losses to Georgia and Kentucky by a combined 78-28 score.
Prediction: Alabama (-21)
No. 3 Notre Dame (4-0) at Pittsburgh (3-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Considering Notre Dame struggled with some offensive consistency during that 12-7 win over Louisville last weekend, this contest at Pitt, which has lost three in a row, could be more intriguing than one might think. That said, if injured Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (1,389 passing yards, eight TDs) is unable to play, then the Irish might have an easier time to remain undefeated.
Prediction: Notre Dame (-10 1/2)
No. 17 Iowa State (3-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0), 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox
On paper, this is the best game on tap in the Big 12 for the weekend. Oklahoma State has owned this series of late, winning seven of the last meetings. The Cowboys also enter this one having allowed just 27 points on the season. Iowa State, however, will eye a fourth consecutive win after averaging 35 points in its last three contests since losing 31-14 at home to Louisiana.
Prediction: Oklahoma State (-3 1/2)
No. 8 Penn State (0-0) at Indiana (0-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., FS1
Even though star linebacker Micah Parsons has opted out, Penn State still has some lofty Big Ten expectations this season. We still believe the Nittany Lions will be stout defensively, and quarterback Sean Clifford (2,654 passing yards, 23 TDs, seven INTs; five rushing TDs in 2019) is ready to thrive in new coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense. The Hoosiers will be competitive, but they’re also 1-22 against Penn State (the win came in 2013).
Prediction: Penn State (-6)
No. 19 Virginia Tech (3-1) at Wake Forest (2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN3
The Hokies just want to run the ball. So far, that’s worked quite well. Khalil Herbert (593 yards, five TDs) has led the way for an offense averaging 312.0 rushing yards to rank second in the FBS. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is giving up 198.3 yards on the ground per game and nearly 5.0 per carry this season.
Prediction: Virginia Tech (-8 1/2)
No. 18 Michigan (0-0) at No. 21 Minnesota (0-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Some prime-time Big Ten action between a pair of schools expecting success in 2020. The fan focus for Michigan should be on the quarterback position, where it seems Joe Milton will get first crack at the guiding the offense. Minnesota, meanwhile, has one of the league’s best in Tanner Morgan (3,253 passing yards, 30 TDs, seven INTs in 2019). Since 1968, the Gophers have beaten Michigan just four times in 45 meetings.
Prediction: Minnesota (+3)
Virginia (1-3) at No. 11 Miami, Fla. (4-1), Saturday, 8 p.m., ACC Network
While Virginia has struggled, Miami is playing like a team with plenty of confidence. Sure, the Hurricanes have been a little inconsistent defensively, but the addition of quarterback D’Eriq King (1,079 passing yards, 10 TDs, four INTs; 273 rushing yards) has helped the offense build some consistency and belief that it’s capable of scoring on every possession.
Prediction: Miami (-12 1/2)
No. 9 Cincinnati (3-0) at No. 16 SMU (5-0), Saturday, 9 p.m., ESPN2
The marquee matchup of the American Athletic Conference slate this weekend. Cincinnati enters this contest as the higher-ranked squad, but issues, including COVID-19 have kept the program out of game action since Oct. 3. It will be interesting to see if there will be any rust that hinders the Bearcats, especially early on. SMU is averaging 42.6 points and seems to know how to win the close games after beating Memphis and Tulane by a combined six points.
Prediction: SMU (- 2 1/2)
Texas State (1-5) at No. 12 BYU (5-0), Saturday, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
For as strange and unique as this season has been for all of college football, BYU looks comfortable and confident. There’s no reason to suggest the fun will end this weekend against a struggling Texas State team. The Cougars are averaging 43.6 points while allowing 14.0 per contest. So, that balance is why they are playing so well, but it’s also come against some middling competition.
Prediction: BYU (-28 1/2)
Oklahoma (2-2) at TCU (1-2), Saturday, Noon, ABC
Boy, did the Sooners need that win over Texas a couple of weeks back. It certainly was not pretty, but good enough to instill some confidence heading into this matchup. That said, Oklahoma has allowed 120 points in its three Big 12 contests. TCU, meanwhile, has been an early enigma, which means the result of this contest truly seems like it could be up in the air.
Prediction: Oklahoma (-7)
Baylor (1-1) at Texas (2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Here are two Big 12 schools that expected to be better to start their seasons. That’s especially the case for the Longhorns, who are looking to avoid a third straight loss. It sounds like a broken record, but Texas’ biggest issue still resides with a defense that has allowed 142 points in the last three contests. Baylor, meanwhile, is still trying to find a rhythm as COVID-19 continues to hinder the program inside and out.
Prediction: Texas (-9)
South Carolina (2-2) at LSU (1-2), Saturday, 7 p.m., ESPN
LSU is back in action after last weekend’s matchup with Florida was postponed due to COVID-19. We know the Tigers can score (116 points in three games). At the moment, however, defense is the issue as it has allowed more than 40 points twice. South Carolina, meanwhile, is trying for a third straight win after beating then-No. 14 Auburn 30-22. The Gamecocks, though, are 2-18-1 all-time against LSU and have dropped six straight in the series.
Prediction: LSU (-6 1/2)
Utah State (0-0) at Boise State (0-0), Saturday, 7 p.m., FS1
It’s time for the Mountain West to get back to action. These are two of the perennial powers in the league, with Boise likely to crack the Top 25 at some point this season. This is a strong way to kick off the league’s abbreviated season. Boise State is 19-5 all-time against Utah State and has won the last four matchups. USU’s lone win at Boise State came in 1996.
Prediction: Boise State (-16 1/2)
