Clare Crawley Receives Apology From Fan Claiming She Went to Prom With Her Husband

‘The Bachelorette’ star herself has shut down the accusation after the said fan shared old yearbook photos of Clare at a high school and said, ‘My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom.’

Clare Crawley has managed to clear her name after finding herself being accused of lying about never going to prom in high school. Shortly after she responded to a fan’s claim that she went to prom with her husband, the season 16 lead of “The Bachelorette” received an honest apology from the woman.

The social media user expressed her remorse through Instagram, per reported by Us Weekly, on Wednesday, October 21. “I would like to say I miss understood [sic]. Clare did not go to prom with my husband. It was another dance and I apologize for my error,” she allegedly stated in her clarifying post.

The woman initially claimed that Clare lied about not attending prom in high school by sharing old yearbook photos of the reality star via Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “My husband took @clarecrawley to senior prom, @clarecrawley you went to prom. #bachelorette #clarecrawley #senior ball #1999 #hothusband.”

“Note: she went to all girls school he went to a all boys school,” the social media user went on detailing. “Call it want you want, Senior Ball or Senior Prom, it took place in the spring.” She later deleted the post and turned her account into a private one.

Clare, however, was quick to shut down the accusation. “You do know there is more dances in high school that are NOT prom? Turns out it’s just someone digging up old photos. (why she keeps her husband’s old dance pics I’m not sure) I went to a new school senior year and in fact DID NOT go to prom just like I said,” the TV personality argued in the comment section.

The accusation was prompted by Clare’s recollection of her high school experience during a conversation with contestant Chasen Nick in the Tuesday, October 20 episode of “The Bachelorette”. She confessed, “I didn’t have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest. I never went to prom. Nobody ever asked me.”

“Nobody even knew who I was in high school,” she continued sharing. “I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible. I think it almost makes you appreciate it more because you know what it’s like to be on the other side of it and to feel, like, invisible or to feel, like, nonexistent.”