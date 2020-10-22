Clare and Dale Sneak Around in New Bachelorette Promo

The “biggest twist in Bachelorette history” is coming and we are oh so ready for it.

E! News has an exclusive new promo for the next episode of The Bachelorette and it is a juicy one. Clare Crawley and Dale Moss can’t keep their hands off of each other, which we’ve seen before. But what we haven’t seen is that they appear to be making out in Clare’s suite, and the other men are ready to bang down the door after realizing how long Dale has been missing.

“Let me go hide in the closet,” he says over footage of the pair making out.

Chris Harrison then announces that “Clare’s not coming to dinner,” and chaos ensues. Kenny yells his now infamous line, “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette,” and Clare’s shouting “sick! sick!” into the sky.

One (or more likely all) of the guys has had enough.

“If you want to go be with Dale,” he says, “then we’ll all go home.”

We all know what eventually happens, and the promo promises we’re about to get there—with some help from this season’s number one pun.