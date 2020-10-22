Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

Article content continued

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series P, payable November 16, 2020, to holders of record on November 6, 2020. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 3-month LIBOR + 4.095% Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q, payable November 16, 2020, to holders of record on November 6, 2020. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $11.30241917 for each receipt held.

– 6.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series R, payable November 16, 2020, to holders of record on November 6, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $30.625 for each receipt held.

– 6.300% Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series S, payable November 12, 2020, to holders of record on November 2, 2020. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.39375 for each receipt held.

