Chris Pratt’s Absence From Biden Fundraiser Explained as He’s Attacked for Not Politically Outspoken

Meanwhile, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actor Josh Brolin joins the list of Pratt’s co-stars who have come to his defense, saying the Internet is giving him ‘another good person to hate on.’

Chris Pratt‘s absence from Joe Biden fundraiser doesn’t necessarily reflect his political stance. The actor has been canceled by social media users who believe that he’s a Donald Trump supporter amid his lack of statements on politics, but now Joe Russo has explained why the Star-Lord depicter wasn’t joining his “Avengers” co-stars in the virtual event.

Joe Russo, who co-hosted the fundraiser with his brother Anthony Russo on October 20, says Pratt “was not asked to participate because he was halfway across the world in the wrong time zone.” The actor is currently filming “Jurassic World: Dominion” in the U.K.

Speaking up against the online attack on Pratt, the “Avengers: Endgame” co-director adds, “We thought it was important to defend Chris because he’s being chastised for an event that we organized. But we easily would have asked him to participate, if he were here, and he were available for the event.”

“So we felt that it was inappropriate that people were making assumptions about his politics, about who he is as a person, about his integrity, because they’re all false,” Russo continues. “And we can tell you that because we know him personally … and we know the truth.”

Also stepping up to defend Pratt is “Avengers: Endgame” star Josh Brolin, who posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, October 22, “I just found out there is another good person to hate on.” Sharing his story with the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, he wrote, “Chris Pratt. I met him years ago as he was taking over an apartment I was renting. He was bigger then, and he was really really kind.”

“Then I worked with him,” he continued. Blaming the negativity on social media for the backlash against Pratt, the Thanos depicter clapped back at the haters, “Again, he was truly kind: a stand up dude, negativity always questioned and positivity and honor was typically at the forefront.”

He went on sarcastically joining in to chastise Pratt, saying, “But, as I was looking around to find someone else to hate on during this rising domestic and global hate hand job that we are learning to give, I heard he was available. So F**k You, Chris Pratt!!! (Next victim step forward!!!!!!)”

Another MCU star, Frank Grillo, later supported Brolin’s claims in the comment section of his post. “A stand up good guy from waaaaay back,” he wrote of Pratt. “If we’re hating on him maybe cancel Christmas and burn Dr Seuss books.”

James Gunn, who worked with Pratt on the “GOTG” movies, also took to Twitter to defend Pratt. “Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The backlash against Pratt began as filmmaker Amy Berg posed a question which one among the four famous Chrises, Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine, who should go. Turns out Pratt is the least favorite one, with many citing his alleged political stance and homophobic allegations against him. They pointed out his involvement in a conservative church as evidence that he’s secretly a supporter of Trump.

Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have come to his defense, while the “Parks and Recreation” alum himself remains mum on the chatter.