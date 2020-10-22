Chris Brown’s Mother Gets MASSIVE Plastic Surgery – Looks Completely Different

Chris Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, recently underwent massive facial and body plastic surgery, has learned. And the results of the surgery are breathtaking

Over the last few years, Joyce has become a well-known and very present figure — both in the singer-songwriter’s life and on social media.

Before getting the surgery, Joyce was a pretty woman – but rather plain looking. For example, this is what she looked like:

And here’s whats she looks like now:

So what did she have done?

Well looked carefully at the before and after images and it appears that Chris’ mom had some sort of a facial rejuvenation surgery.

Facial rejuvenation surgery is done either in a minimally invasive way (through botox, fillers, and other injectables) or in a more permanent fashion (i.e. getting a full facelift or a nose job).

RAPPER YOUNG BUCK SPEAKS ON HIS TRANS GIRLFRIEND

Its not clear which way that Joyce decided to go. But we have to admit, she looks amazing.