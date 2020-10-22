China will make necessary response to U.S. crackdown on Chinese media: foreign ministry By

BEIJING () – China will make the necessary response to the United States designating Chinese media firms as foreign missions, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the State Department was designating the U.S. operations of six more China-based media companies as foreign missions, a move he said was aimed at pushing back against communist propaganda.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.