Chicago Rapper G Herbo Got Emily & Fabolous Daughter Pregnant! (Pics)

Rapper Fabolous and his wife Emily B announced that they are expecting a baby together. But MTO NEWS is hearing that they are expecting a grandchild also.

Taina and her Chicago rapper boyfriend G Herbo are expecting a child together, has learned.

That means according to multiple online reports, Fab’s wife and his step-daughter are both pregnant at the same time.

Earlier today images of Trina, where she looks VERY pregnant surfaced online.

Here are the images that are circulating online:

PICTURE OF EMILY’S DAUGHTER APPEARING TO HAVE A BELLY BUMP

ANOTHER PICTURE OF TAINA, SHE REALLY LOOKS PREGNANT HERE

HERE’S A PICTURE OF FABOLOUS STEP-DAUGHTER, TRYING TO HIDE THE BELLY

Taina has been dating popular rapper G Herbo for nearly two years, and they are very serious.

The couple is expected, according to online reports, of making a pregnancy announcement as early as tomorrow.

Here’s G Herbo buying Taina a $130K truck of her birthday: