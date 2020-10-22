Chicago Rapper G Herbo Got Emily & Fabolous Daughter Pregnant! (Pics)

Rapper Fabolous and his wife Emily B announced that they are expecting a baby together. But MTO NEWS is hearing that they are expecting a grandchild also.
Taina and her Chicago rapper boyfriend G Herbo are expecting a child together, has learned.
That means according to multiple online reports, Fab’s wife and his step-daughter are both pregnant at the same time.
Earlier today images of Trina, where she looks VERY pregnant surfaced online.
Here are the images that are circulating online:
PICTURE OF EMILY’S DAUGHTER APPEARING TO HAVE A BELLY BUMP
ANOTHER PICTURE OF TAINA, SHE REALLY LOOKS PREGNANT HERE
HERE’S A PICTURE OF FABOLOUS STEP-DAUGHTER, TRYING TO HIDE THE BELLY
Taina has been dating popular rapper G Herbo for nearly two years, and they are very serious.
The couple is expected, according to online reports, of making a pregnancy announcement as early as tomorrow.
Here’s G Herbo buying Taina a $130K truck of her birthday: