Cher’s “I’m Here” Meme Is Here

Cher is somewhat a Twitter legend.
Whether she’s tweeting about getting colonics on Madonna’s birthday.
Or blocking someone’s dad.
Cher is always, well, tweeting.
And now a Cher tweet is going viral and the meme it spawned is so stupid but is also making me laugh.
The tweet was simple Cher fare, “I’m here.”
But then because we all are bored, trapped in our monotonous never-changing lives, the tweet took on a life of its own.
And lastly and most appropriately:
So, thank you to Cher and thank you to homosexuals for this moment. LYLAS.
Daily
