Cher’s “I’m Here” Meme Is Here

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Cher is somewhat a Twitter legend.

Whether she’s tweeting about getting colonics on Madonna’s birthday.

Or blocking someone’s dad.

Cher is always, well, tweeting.

And now a Cher tweet is going viral and the meme it spawned is so stupid but is also making me laugh.

The tweet was simple Cher fare, “I’m here.”

But then because we all are bored, trapped in our monotonous never-changing lives, the tweet took on a life of its own.

me at the grocery store:
everyone ive ever matched with on bumble and hinge and tinder: https://t.co/0hW224OjKS

*doesnt have to poop at all* *takes big sip of coffee* My poop: https://t.co/EDCSuvdYRx

*doesnt have to poop at all*

*takes big sip of coffee*

My poop: https://t.co/EDCSuvdYRx

me when I get to a restaurant before my friends and I'm completely alone, only to suffer with my social anxiety: https://t.co/eGseQlfCvB

me when I get to a restaurant before my friends and I’m completely alone, only to suffer with my social anxiety: https://t.co/eGseQlfCvB

millennials texting their friends because ringing doorbells is too confrontational https://t.co/40gjSP1JBi

millennials texting their friends because ringing doorbells is too confrontational https://t.co/40gjSP1JBi

Me walking into my classroom five minutes late holding a full iced coffee https://t.co/QpIJ2y7i3D

Me walking into my classroom five minutes late holding a full iced coffee https://t.co/QpIJ2y7i3D

marking yourself as safe from a natural disaster on facebook even tho u are 7,000 miles away from it https://t.co/1QyHqYr4vw

marking yourself as safe from a natural disaster on facebook even tho u are 7,000 miles away from it https://t.co/1QyHqYr4vw

Me sitting on the toilet with the lights off when someone tries to open the door https://t.co/zcyo0MCQig

Me sitting on the toilet with the lights off when someone tries to open the door https://t.co/zcyo0MCQig

And lastly and most appropriately:

So, thank you to Cher and thank you to homosexuals for this moment. LYLAS.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR