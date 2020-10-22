Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent’s Hilarious Back-and-Forth Over Trump Support Continues

WENN/Avalon/Ivan Nikolov

The comedian first trolled the ‘In Da Club’ rapper after he took to the blue bird app to criticize Joe Biden’s alleged tax plans, telling the ‘Power’ star that he’s no longer her ‘favorite ex-boyfriend.’

–

Chelsea Handler apparently isn’t done calling out 50 Cent over his support for Donald Trump. After the “Chelsea” star told the rapper that he was no longer her “favorite ex-boyfriend” due to his political stance, he responded with an equally hilarious tweet.

Reposting Chelsea’s tweet which read, “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” the “Power” star and executive producer wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, October 21, “oh my God this is effecting my love life now. @chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl. #starzgettheapp.”

The comedian caught wind of Fiddy’s tweet and jokingly hit back, “Hey f***er! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your sense. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, f***er! Remember?”

<br />

Fans found the back-and-forth amusing with one of them noting that the “In Da Club” hitmaker seemed to act rather differently towards Chelsea. “He won’t clown her tho… interesting,” the person wrote of Fiddy, who is known for trolling people online. Echoing the sentiment, someone else added, “He won’t disrespect her back cuz she ain’t black.”

Another person slammed Fiddy, commenting, “Lawwd… when a white woman has to remind you that you’re black… smh.” One fan, meanwhile, wrote, “Chelsea for president !!!”

Chelsea first trolled 50 after he took to the blue bird app to criticize Joe Biden’s alleged tax plans. “Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea,” he wrote. He then added, “i don’t like it !”

Fiddy and Chelsea briefly dated for a few months in 2010 before going their separate ways. During an interview with Howard Stern after their split, the latter revealed that the reason behind their split indirectly had something to do with one of his exes, Ciara.