Check Point Software Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

.com – Check Point Software (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Check Point Software announced earnings per share of $1.64 on revenue of $509M. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.53 on revenue of $504.07M.

Check Point Software shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.98% from its 52 week high of $130.98 set on September 2. They are under-performing the which is up 33.58% from the start of the year.

Check Point Software follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Check Point Software’s report follows an earnings matched by Taiwan Semiconductor on October 14, who reported EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $12.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $12.4B.

Accenture had missed expectations on September 24 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.7 on revenue of $10.84B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $10.93B.

