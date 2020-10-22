Charli XCX Puts Her Curves On Full Display In Skimpy Two-Piece Bathing Suit

Charli XCX is putting her curves on full display in a new bikini photo that she shared with her official Instagram account. Charli has 3.7 million followers and she posted a photo slideshow from her getaway at Know Where Ranch that is located in Pioneertown, California. For the first photo in the slideshow, Charli XCX showed off her sensational figure while wearing a purple bikini from Isa Boulder. Charli wore the Brie Matte Bikini Top with the Joni Matte Bottom in the color grape.

The bikini top and bottom are sold separately. The top retails for about $149 and the bottoms cost approximately $110. Charli looked fabulous as she showed off her flawless figure in the plunging bikini top and high cut bikini bottoms.

Charli posed in a bathroom for a mirror selfie. A door read “Heaven’s Gate” in the background and a shower stall was in view. She cast her gaze downwards towards her phone and rested one hand against a marble bathroom counter. She wore several necklaces with the outfit and her hair was pinned up with a few loose tendrils falling at her chin.

Fans loved the photo slideshow and the pictures currently have over 100,000 views.

Charli chose to caption the pictures with emojis. She wrote the following.

🧪🏜🌸🦂🧙‍♀️💕 @knowwhereranch

You may see the photo slideshow featuring Charli XCX in her purple bikini below.

Charli appeared to be having a great time during her trip and shared several photos showing her in unique poses. In one picture, the “Forever” singer wore a white tank top and white shorts while she posed on a bike.

In several other photos, Charli XCX took a laid-back approach and was photographed sitting on the floor and laying backward across a bench with a drink in her hand.

What do you think about Charli XCX’s latest photo slideshow? Are you a fan of her music? Charli has been busy throughout 2020 and released her fifth studio album How I’m Feeling Now in May 2020.

What do you think about her Isa Boulder bikini?

