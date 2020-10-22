Chargers’ Tyrod Taylor cleared to return after punctured lung

Sadly, Taylor will not be returning as the starter, as rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been off to a historically good start to his career since taking over. Despite the team going 0-4, coach Anthony Lynn said that Herbert had played more than well enough to earn himself the starting job permanently. For Taylor, that means he will be returning to the sidelines instead of the field.

What really hurts for Taylor is that this is the second time in his career he has permanently lost his job due to injury rather than poor play. In 2018, he was the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns when he was taken out of the game after being concussed. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield took over and ended up taking the job from Taylor entirely.

Taylor will be a free agent after the season, so he could find a starting job elsewhere, though he may be better off accepting his role as a backup who can hold the starting job until a young gun is ready to take over.