Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim Back Granted Permission To Travel

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Cardi B’s best friend, Star Brim, has been given permission by a judge to travel freely after she was barred from leaving the state without court approval. 

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Brim’s attorney penned a letter asking for permission for Brim to travel to Georgia to work on a skincare line she is developing.

Her lawyer said, “Ms. Respass, who is also known as “Star” is an entrepreneur who is the sole support of herself and her son. She is involved in a number of businesses ventures and is currently represented by Alexandra Rago, the owner of Ambitious Minds, Inc. a talent management company.”

