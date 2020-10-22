Cardi B’s Best Friend Star Brim Back Granted Permission To Travel

Cardi B’s best friend, Star Brim, has been given permission by a judge to travel freely after she was barred from leaving the state without court approval.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Brim’s attorney penned a letter asking for permission for Brim to travel to Georgia to work on a skincare line she is developing.

Her lawyer said, “Ms. Respass, who is also known as “Star” is an entrepreneur who is the sole support of herself and her son. She is involved in a number of businesses ventures and is currently represented by Alexandra Rago, the owner of Ambitious Minds, Inc. a talent management company.”

The documents read, “She is currently in the process of launching an all natural skin and hair care line called “Star Quality Skin.” These are natural and organic products with minimal ingredients that will be reasonably priced. The goal is to provide people of color with affordable products that have responsible and sustainable ingredients. The launch of the products is scheduled to take place in Atlanta.”

The judge approved the request.

In February, Brim was one of 18 defendants named in an indictment of gang members in the Southern District of New York. She is accused of being the highest-ranking female member of the gang and is charged with slashing a person and participating in a racketeering conspiracy.