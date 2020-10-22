Busta Rhymes Want To Battle T.I. On Verzuz

50 Cent may be running from the T.I. smoke, but Busta Rhymes isn’t, and says he wants to go head to head with the Atlanta rapper during a Verzuz battle.

“T.I., it is intriguing to me that you have such a concern with New York MCs,” Busta told Fat Joe.

“I wanna understand what that’s about. But, from one brother that loves you to my brother that knows I love him, I’m begging you to step in the ring with me. I ‘ma bust yo ass. And let me tell you something…we gon ‘do it with grace. But I ‘ma bust T.I.’s…I’ ma bust yo ass. Come on T.I., let’s have fun. Let’s have fun, T.I.”

He continued: “This is why I have to say it this way because T.I., he don’t play no games. He don’t sugar coat sh*t and he’s not no f*cking half stepper. With me knowing that T.I. accepts every and any challenge, I gotta make sure that I’m clear about accepting every and any challenge with him. And that’s it.”