Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t worried about getting COVID-19 because of ‘a mutual respect’

Odell Beckham Jr. missed practice time in Week 6 due to an illness, but all his COVID-19 tests came back negative. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the Browns wide receiver explained why he wasn’t nervous about the coronavirus.

“I don’t think COVID can get to me,” Beckham said. “I don’t think it’s going to enter this body. I don’t want no parts of it, it don’t want no parts of me. It’s a mutual respect.”

Where to start with that?

COVID-19 does not have thoughts of its own and therefore can’t have respect for Beckham

Double-digit NFL players have gotten COVID-19, including some on the stature of OBJ, like Cam Newton

The virus doesn’t discriminate — if you’re in close contact with a person who has it, you might get it

Obviously, Beckham needs a bit of a lesson on how the coronavirus really works. Maybe it feels a bit distant since the Browns have yet to be exposed to COVID-19 within their team. Cleveland also hadn’t had its schedule impacted by the COVID-19 outbreaks in Tennessee and to a lesser extent New England that altered at least NFL teams’ schedules already.

There hasn’t been further reporting clarity provided as to what illness kept Beckham out of practice last week. He was sent home from Thursday’s practice with an illness and went through COVID-19 testing, as did the rest of his teammates based on the NFL’s protocol. Beckham remained out of the building Friday after negative test results came back for the whole Cleveland organization.

Beckham ended up playing in Sunday’s 38-7 blowout loss to the Steelers. He caught two passes for 25 yards, matched up at times with former Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden. Beckham saw season-lows in both targets and receptions in the loss.

It’s likely Beckham just had a cold or some variation of that. And wide receivers certainly aren’t known for their humility. But Beckham should probably read up more on COVID-19 before the next time he talks about it.