Broncos’ Lock to embrace his inner Dark Vader vs. Chiefs?

Drew Lock finds your lack of faith disturbing, and the Broncos quarterback plans to show he’s the Chosen One by (metaphorically) force-choking the Kansas City Chiefs when he faces off against them this Sunday.

Lock grew up a Chiefs fan and while he acknowledges it’s “hard to forget” his lifetime fandom, the 23-year-old says he is excited to face his role as the villain.

“It is cool, I’ll say that,” Lock told the Broncos official website. “It is cool to be able to put the Darth Vader mask on and steer away from the Jedi and come to the dark side, so to say, over here in Denver. I kind of like playing that guy. Hopefully, I can be that guy and get a win this Sunday and start the rivalry a little bit.”

It would certainly be a huge moment for Lock to beat the Chiefs, as the Broncos have lost straight games against Kansas City. But Denver is coming off a huge win over the New England Patriots last week, mostly thanks to the defense, which held Cam Newton and the Patriots offense to just 12 points.

But if Lock wants to beat the Chiefs, he is going to need to find the end zone, which he failed to do last week. Patrick Mahomes leads perhaps the most potent offense in the entire league and will be adding running back Le’Veon Bell to the mix after he was surprisingly cut by the New York Jets last week.

Lock will try to embrace the Vader role and destroy the Chiefs’ momentum but like a wise green creature once said, “Do or do not, there is no try.”