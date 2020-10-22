Boxing news, Justis Huni downs Faiga Opelu

21-year-old Aussie giant Justis Huni made history on Thursday night, becoming the first Australian to win a title belt on debut.

The prodigy downed Australian heavyweight champion Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu in brutal fashion when his corner were forced to throw the towel after their fighter copped some shocking punishment on the ropes midway through the seventh round.

The win puts Huni’s record at 1-0-0 as he now embarks on his dream of “unifying all the belts” in the professional ranks.

Having previously impressed on the amateur circuit, winning bronze at the 2019 World Championships, Hunni, who is among the gold medal favourites for the Tokyo Olympics, revealed he wasn’t overwhelmed by the occasion.

Huni defeats Opelu by way of TKO in the seventh round. (Getty)

“I fought on an international level in amateur ranks so I’m pretty used to fighting in front of a big crowd,” Huni said. “It just came natural.”

Asked to give himself a mark out of 10, he said: “I got the W, that’s all that matters, so I’m thankful.”

Huni’s debut was one of the most eagerly-anticipated in Australian boxing history, with the youngster living up to the hype around him on debut.

“My dream in the professional ranks is to unify all the belts,” Huni said.

“That’s all I want to do – unify all the belts and hopefully tick that off before I’m 30-years-old and then live the rest of my life.

“I want to put the Australian heavyweight division on the map.”

Huni’s dream professional debut