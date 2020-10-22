Boxing news, Benjamin Hussain broken jaw fight

Aussie boxer Benjamin Hussain has stunned the combat sports world after fighting through a broken jaw for as many as five rounds before the ring doctor ended his night in gruesome scenes on Thursday.

Fighting on the undercard of Opelu vs Huni, Hussain’s night started with a bang, literally, when he was caught by a thunderous left hook by his fellow Queensland opponent Ben Mahoney, which sent his mouthguard flying from his face.

Blood could soon be seen running from Hussain’s mouth with commentators suggesting a serious cut to the tongue was the cause, as he soldiered through the opening rounds.

Copping serious damage to his mouth, it was evident Hussain’s injury was getting far worse, and by the fifth, it seemed Hussain wanted no more.

Pushing on into a sixth, Hussain’s jaw copped some more punishment and by the end of the round the ring doctor was called in for an assessment.

(Twitter)

Within seconds the doctor told Hussain his jaw was broken in graphic scenes at ringside. Hussain protested but the fight was effectively ended.

“Your jaw is broken mate. I mean it’s badly broken, we’ve got to stop it,” the doctor was caught explaining to Hussain over the ringside mic’s, who was reluctant to give in.

The sight of the injury left commentators stunned, with Ben Damon describing it as “horrific”.

After the referee waved off the fight, Damon praised Hussain’s resilience to continue fighting for as long as he did.

“What we think we saw with his mouth did not look good. We thought it might have been a cut tongue or laceration inside the mouth. But it is a broken jaw and with that being said, Benjamin Hussain has shown he’s otherworldly tough.

“He’s gone through the vast majority of this fight with what appears to be a very, very badly damaged mouth and jaw.”

Aussie boxer fights through ‘horrific’ broken jaw