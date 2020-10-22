‘Borat’ Sequel, Featuring Rudy Giuliani Scene, Available During Debate

RELATED STORIES

How’s this for an October surprise? The Borat sequel, featuring a controversial scene involving President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has been made available on Amazon Prime seven hours ahead of schedule.

The early release comes just an hour before the start of Thursday’s final presidential debate between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. It also comes with this special message from Sacha Baron Cohen’s alter ego:

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

The sequel to the cult classic mockumentary — which skipped theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic — centers on Borat’s attempt to sell his 15-year-old daughter Tutar (played by 24-year-old actor Maria Bakalova) to Vice President Mike Pence. When that fails, he changes course and tries to set Tutur up with Giuliani.

Disguised as a journalist for a right-wing outlet, Tutur manages to score an interview with Giuliani. After the interview, he follows her into a bedroom, sits down on the bed and places his hand on her waist. He asks for her address and her phone number, then leans back, fiddles with his shirt and reaches into his trousers. Once Tutar removes her microphone, Baron Cohen’s character storms in and says, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

After initial reviews for the Borat followup made the rounds on Wednesday, Giuliani took to Twitter and deemed the scene a “complete fabrication.” He then added, “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

The Borat sequel — whose full title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit One Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (!) — comes 14 years after the original movie, which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The character, of course, originated on Cohen’s HBO series Da Ali G Show.

What do you think of the decision to drop the Borat sequel featuring Giuliani, as his client, President Trump, faces off against Biden?