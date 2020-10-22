Blake Lively Has the Perfect Tribute for Ryan Reynolds’ Vote

“This is my first time voting in America,” he wrote. “I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly.”

However, we’re wondering if the star needs his memory jogged a bit. After all, back in October 2018, he shared a selfie with Lively featuring the caption, “What a birthday! I just smoked a huge bowl of early voting. #JustVoted @whenweallvote.” So, while it’s possible that this isn’t entirely his first time voting in the United States, it is indeed his first ballot cast for an American presidential contender.