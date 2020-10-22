‘Bioshock 2 Remastered’ Launches on macOS

Feral Interactive has today announced that a remastered edition of classic first-person shooter game “BioShock 2” is now available for macOS.

BioShock 2 is the second game in the cult-classic first-person shooter series. Mac gamers can now return to the fallen city of Rapture to rescue Little Sister Eleanor from its sinister inhabitants. Players can now appreciate the gleaming art-deco architecture of the underwater metropolis better than ever with all-new high-resolution textures and models.

Play as a fearsome Big Daddy and rescue your Little Sister, Eleanor, from the clutches of the frenzied Rapture Family, a collectivist cult conspiring to transform her into a genetically modified messiah. Wield gene-altering Plasmids against vicious Splicers and violently protective Big Sisters as you navigate Rapture’s dripping art-deco halls.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the original Bioshock in 2017, Feral Interactive released “BioShock Remastered” for macOS. The release of BioShock 2 Remastered also comes ten years after the release of the original BioShock 2 in 2010.

The studio is also responsible for publishing some of the most popular AAA games on the Mac App store, such as “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “Alien: Isolation – The Collection,” “Life is Strange 2,” “Total War: Warhammer II,” and more.

BioShock 2 Remastered is available now from the Mac App Store or the Feral Store for $19.99, with the “Minerva’s Den Remastered” DLC also available for $9.99.