Big Ten football schedule: Full Week 8 TV coverage as conference returns to play

The Big Ten this week will become the fourth Power 5 conference to return to the football field in 2020.

The conference on Aug. 11 postponed its season till the spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, later reversing its decision and settling on an Oct. 24 start date. That said, the conference still starts its 2020 campaign several weeks after the respective seasons of the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. It has been a long wait for fans: The last game involving a Big Ten team came on Jan. 2 — a 23-22 loss by Indiana to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl.

That said, the conference’s opening slate of games is a little lacking in national appeal outside, perhaps, the ranked “GameDay” matchup between No. 18 Michigan and No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis. There’s also fifth-ranked Ohio State, which should be a strong contender for the College Football Playoff, even with a shortened season. The Buckeyes open the season against Nebraska.

Below is everything you need to watch the full Big Ten slate in Week 8, including time and TV channel for every game:

Big Ten football schedule

Friday, Oct. 23

Game Time (ET) TV channel Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin 8 p.m. Big Ten Network, fuboTV

Saturday, Oct. 24

Game Time (ET) TV channel Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State Noon Fox, fuboTV Rutgers at Michigan State Noon BTN, fuboTV No. 8 Penn State at Indiana 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1, fuboTV Iowa at Purdue 3:30 p.m. BTN, fuboTV No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota 7:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Maryland at Northwestern 7:30 p.m. BTN, fuboTV

How to watch, live stream Big Ten games

The Week 8 games involving ranked teams will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and ABC. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, Fox.com or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Big Ten football scores Week 8

Friday, Oct. 23

Game Illinois at No. 14 Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 24