Biden campaign outraised Trump in early October By

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK () – Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign raised $130 million during the first two weeks of October, roughly three times the amount raised by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in the same period, according to a disclosures filed on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.
