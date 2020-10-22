Bethenny Frankel Retracts Clapback at Tyra Banks Over Alleged ‘Real Housewives’ Ban on ‘DWTS’

WENN/Nicky Nelson

The former ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ star posts and then deletes her angry response to report that Tyra doesn’t want any Housewives on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ because they ‘do not make headlines anymore.’

Bethenny Frankel was left fuming after learning that Tyra Banks allegedly put a ban on the “Real Housewives” cast from appearing on “Dancing with the Stars“. The former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star took to Twitter on Thursday, October 22 to express her displeasure at the report.

“Good to know @tyrabanks has clumped me in her no more housewives mandate on @DancingABC,” the 49-year-old reality TV star tweeted. Claiming that she has been asked to appear on the show multiple times in the past, she added, “Also good to know-their casting director Deena, who I [a heart emoji] has asked me to be on that show multiple x in the last decade.”

“I’m also no longer a housewife,” she pointed out, as she left “RHONY” for the second time in 2019 after appearing in eight out of twelve seasons since its premiere in 2008. She went on addressing her response specifically to Tyra as concluding, “but nobody is bigger than the game Tyra.”

Bethenny Frankel angrily responded to alleged ‘Real Housewives’ ban on ‘DWTS’.

But Bethenny seemed to regret posting the clapback at Tyra. Just hours later, she deleted her angry response to the alleged ban and replaced it with a tweet which read, “I deleted that last post Bc I really like & have a great relationship with Deena Katz from #DWTS.”

Making it clear that she has no hard feelings toward Tyra, she went on inviting the new “DWTS” host to her podcast show, “If @tyrabanks wants to come on my podcast, she is welcome anytime as she has built a successful brand on her own in her own way. #justbwithbethenny.”

Bethenny retracted her clapback at Tyra.

It was OK! which first reported that Tyra doesn’t want any of the “Real Housewives” stars on “DWTS”, on which she also serves as an executive producer now. “Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives,” a source told the site. The insider added that “the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.”

The 46-year-old former supermodel allegedly “made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now.”

Neither “DWTS” nor Tyra has responded to the alleged ban report.