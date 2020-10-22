Best Google Pixel 4a 5G Screen Protectors 2020

Best

Google Pixel 4a 5G Screen Protectors

Now that Google has officially revealed its latest phones, you’re likely to be looking for the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors to go along with the best 4a 5G cases. While this phone is supplanted firmly in the mid-range market, that doesn’t exactly mean you’re willing to part with more dough if something happens to the display. We’ve rounded up the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors you can get to protect the display, along with a few to protect the rear camera module.



Staff Pick

QITAYO not only provides three tempered glass screen protectors for the display, but there are two more designed specifically for the camera module on the back. Both the front and rear protectors have cutouts, with the front sporting the selfie camera cutout and the rear featuring a cutout for the flash. QITAYO also offers a lifetime warranty, so if something goes wrong during the installation process, you can reach out and get a replacement. $10 at Amazon Installing screen protectors can be a daunting task for some, but LK tries to make it easy thanks to the included alignment frame. Along with sporting a cutout for the selfie camera, LK’s tempered glass screen protectors are also case-friendly, so you won’t have to worry about interference. $10 at Amazon Supershieldz has been in the screen protector game for years now, and the company makes some of the best protectors you can get. This three-pack promises to protect your Pixel 4a 5G from scratches, along with being able to avoid any bubbles during installation. The hydrophobic and oleophobic coating will also help protect your screen from looking gross. $8 at Amazon

$9 at Walmart Spigen is one of the biggest names for the best cases, but the company also provides some awesome screen protectors. The Glas.tR AlignMaster kit comes with two tempered glass screen protectors, along with an alignment kit so you won’t have to worry about installing the screen protector incorrectly. The oleophobic coating helps prevent fingerprints, but the only “hiccup” is that there is no dedicated cutout for the selfie camera. $11 at Amazon The Pixel 4a 5G has more than just a glass display. There’s always a chance of the camera module glass getting cracked. Thanks to the UniqueMe Camera Lens Protector, you won’t have to worry about taking that chance, as this two-pack keeps your camera protected from any drops. And there’s no need to fret about lens flare from the flash as there is a cutout so that you can keep taking those great pictures. $9 at Amazon When you’re looking for the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors, you’ll likely want a purchase that features an installation kit, along with more than just one. The OMOTON Bubble Free Tempered Glass screen protector hits all those marks. There’s an alignment frame included, to go along with the three screen protectors in the box. $8 at Amazon

Protect the glass with the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors

Some folks don’t want to deal with trying to mix and match accessories, and the same is true when finding the best Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors. That’s why our favorite pick is the QITAYO Screen and Camera protector for the 4a 5G. This kit comes with three tempered glass screen protectors for the primary display, along with two more for the rear camera module. The protectors sport an oleophobic layer, preventing water, oil, and dust from causing issues while using your new phone. The company even offers a lifetime warranty on its products.

For those who would rather have additional screen protectors, and don’t care too much about protecting the camera, then we would recommend the LK Tempered Glass kit. There are four total screen protectors in the box, which should last you for quite a while. Installation of these protectors will be easier than ever with the included alignment frame, so you can get the screen protector placed perfectly.