Best Black Friday mattress deals: Sales from Nectar, Casper, Saatva & more

Most years, Black Friday deals can fly by in the blink of an eye. However, with everything happening in 2020, retailers are offering their Black Friday sales earlier than ever as to not crowd out stores during late November. With more offers online and more opportunities to save, this year’s Black Friday is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

Black Friday isn’t just a good time of the year to buy new electronics or appliances. Black Friday deals on mattress can be pretty steep, and we’re already seeing some great end-of-year offers popping up at some of the most popular mattress brands today, such as Casper, Nectar, Serta, Tuft & Needle, and more.

Below we’ll be keeping track of all the best Black Friday mattress deals currently available so make sure to bookmark this page and check back soon if you don’t see any enticing offers just yet.

Best Black Friday mattress deals

Through October 26, Nectar is offering nearly $400 worth of accessories with purchase of every mattress! You’ll receive a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows, along with free shipping and Nectar’s Forever Warranty. Shop at Nectar Right now you can score 20% off select bundles at Casper for discounts of up to $400 off. The best-selling bundle includes Casper’s original mattress, foundation, and mattress protector starting at $744. Shop at Casper Sleep Innovations has some of the best affordable mattresses on Amazon, and right now you can save 20% on this queen-sized Marley Memory Foam 10-inch Mattress for a limited time. $219.98 at Amazon Purple’s Fall sale is live now! You’ll score free sheets and a free plush pillow with purchase of select mattresses for an added value of up to $183. Shop at Purple Save up to $300 on a selection of mattresses from some of MattressFirm’s top-rated brands like Serta, Sealy, and Sleepy’s. Other offers at MattressFirm include up to 50% off select top-rated mattresses. You’ll even snag a free adjustable base when you purchase a queen mattress priced at $699 or above and use promo code ELEVATE at checkout. Shop at MattressFirm Through October 26, Tuft & Needle is offering 10% off all merchandise sitewide (excluding the Quilt). You’ll see the discount applied automatically during checkout. Free shipping and a 10-year limited warranty is included with all mattress purchases, as well as simple financing options. Shop at Tuft & Needle Saatva is also having a sale on its award-winning mattresses through October 26 as well. Save $200 off orders of $1,000 or more and score free delivery with every order. Shop at Saatva Sleep Number has various sales going on right now, including an offer that can save you up to $1,000 on a smart bed + adjustable base and another that can score you the queen-sized Sleep Number 360 c2 smart bed for $999. Sleep Number also offers 0% interest for 24 months on all smart beds through October 26. Shop at Sleep Number For a more affordable option, AmazonBasics has this Pocket Coil Mattress in Queen and King sizes at a fraction of the cost of the brands above, and they’re well-reviewed too. These 8-inch mattresses feature a high-density foam layer and are reversible. from $181.50 at Amazon

More mattress deals