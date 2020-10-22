Barack Obama Flames Trump On The Biden Campaign Trail

Barack Obama is on the Joe Biden campaign trail, helping to drum up support for the Democratic presidential hopeful, and during a recent speech — flamed Trump and his administration.

“I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my polices, but I did hope for the sake of the country, that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously,” Obama said. “But it hasn’t happened. He hasn’t showed any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends.”

He then made fun of Trump’s secret bank account discovered this week.

“We know that he continues to do business with China because he has a secret Chinese bank account. How is that possible?” Obama asked supporters. “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account? Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for re-election?”

He added, “They would’ve called me Beijing Barry.”