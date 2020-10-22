‘Ballers’ Star Emayatzy Corinealdi Pregnant With First Child at 40

WENN

The ‘Middle of Nowhere’ actress is over the moon and ‘in awe’ as her body grows every day while she is expecting her first child with husband Jermaine Oliver.

Emayatzy Corinealdi is to be a first-time mum.

The 40-year-old “Middle of Nowhere” actress is expecting a baby with husband Jermaine Oliver, telling People she’s “enjoying the process of being pregnant.”

“Watching my body grow and change has been a true testament to how awesome God is,” gushes the star, who adds she is “in awe every single day.”

However, Corinealdi, who has also appeared on “Ballers“, “The Red Line“, and “Miles Ahead“, and is taking the lead role in the NBC drama pilot “At That Age“, admits, “The hardest part for me has been scaling back on my DIY projects! I practically live in Home Depot.”

“Thus far, I’ve only had one project, which was the baby’s changing-table dresser, which I completely refurbished,” she explains. “Took me longer than usual, but was a lot of fun.”

Emayatzy Corinealdi was last seen on the big screen last year in coming-of-age drama “Beats“. She shared screen with Anthony Anderson, Uzo Aduba, and Dave East. She was nominated for an Independent Spirit award for her role in Ava DuVernay‘s 2012 film “Middle of Nowhere”.

Growing up in poverty, she said, “All of those moments for sure have helped to shape everything and certainly I use them when I’m creating these different characters. How can you not?” she said. “That’s the fun part of being an actor, being a storyteller – being able to use all those experiences and use people’s experiences that have crossed your path and influence you to help create a character.”