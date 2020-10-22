‘Bachelorette’ Alum Emily Maynard’s Newborn Child Showered With Love by Siblings in New Pics

Instagram

Along with photos featuring the little bundle of joy getting kissed and being held by her elder brothers and sister, the mother of five reveals the name of her ‘perfect’ daughter.

Emily Maynard is sharing the joy of motherhood. Days after giving birth to her fourth child with husband Tyler Johnson, the season 8 star of “The Bachelorette” offered a few closer looks at her newborn daughter by giving away an adorable picture of the baby girl being surrounded by her four older siblings.

On Wednesday, October 21, the 34-year-old put out several pictures of her new bundle of joy on Instagram. One of the photos saw the infant being held by her 15-year-old daughter Josephine Riddick, who was sitting on the sofa, while 5-year-old Jennings Tyler, 4-year-old Gibson Kyle and 2-year-old Gatlin Avery looked on with curiosity.

In addition to the photos, Emily revealed the name chosen for her baby girl. “Welcome to the world Magnolia Belle Johnson. You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement,” she noted. “My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can’t wait to see God uncover your personality each day. I’m so happy He picked me to be your mommy!”

<br />

The TV personality’s fellow “Bachelorette” stars could not help but share their joy in the comment section of her post. One in particular came from Desiree Hartsock who exclaimed, “So beautiful!!! So so happy for you!” DeAnna Pappas, in the meantime, raved, “So precious!!! Congratulations,” and Trista Sutter gushed, “So absolutely beautiful. Just like her mama!”

Emily announced Magnolia’s arrival on Saturday, October 17. Posting a video documenting her baby’s birth on Instagram, she wrote in the accompanying note, “baby #5 ….oh heavenly day…. {thank you @heartstonefilms for helping me with my ideas and short deadlines } @mtylerjohnson.”

This baby girl is Emily’s fourth child with Tyler. The married couple also share three sons together, Jennings, Gibson and Gatlin. Meanwhile, Josephine came from her previous relationship with late fiance Ricky Hendrick.