Australia vs India – New South Wales to host Indian quarantine

The international summer of cricket seems set to start in Sydney, after the New South Wales government gave India the green light to quarantine and train.

Earlier this week the Queensland government expressed its reservations about India spending two weeks in Brisbane and training at Allan Border Field during their quarantine period.

It means the announcement of the long-awaited schedule for the international summer is imminent, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that CA is awaiting sign-off from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The summer is likely to start with six white-ball games, three one-day internationals and three T20s, with the Herald reporting that four of the six matches will be played at the SCG, with the remaining two at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The matches were originally set down for Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Sydney is likely to host the first two ODIs, on November 27 and 29, with Canberra the venue for the third ODI and first T20. The remaining two T20s would then be played in Sydney on December 6 and 8.

Under COVID-19 restrictions, the SCG is likely to be able to accommodate crowds of 23,000, a figure CA is confident it can reach given the large Indian population in Sydney.

Virat Kohli is expected to lead India here this summer. (AAP)

Confirmation of the quarantine arrangements for India means CA can lock in the dates for the four Test series, with Adelaide likely to host the first match from December 17. That would be followed by the traditional Boxing Day Test at the MCG, while the Sydney Test would be pushed back to January 7. The series would conclude in Brisbane, with the final Test to start on January 15.

It’s believed the deal for India to quarantine in Brisbane broke down over the Queensland government’s insistence that the team must train at the same hotel they stay at, with one option under consideration for the team to stay at a boarding school.